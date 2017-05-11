Jane Jacobs Documentary at Pittsburgh Filmmakers May 12-18
Today's blog post is a double header, I guess I should say double feature, of historic preservation information. Just in time for preservation month , the new documentary about Jane Jacobs opens in Pittsburgh this weekend and it is screening at one of Pittsburgh's oldest neighborhood movie theaters.
