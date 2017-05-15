High-rise apartment fire in Pittsburgh leaves 1 woman dead
A high-rise apartment fire early Monday took the life of a woman and left dozens looking for temporary shelter, authorities said. Investigators were investigating the cause of the blaze that forced more than 100 residents to be evacuated from Midtown Towers, a 17-story downtown building with apartments on its upper floors and a convenience store on its ground floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I cure my low back pain!
|3 hr
|webb
|1
|Peduto (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|Cal Amari
|10
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|Got ya covered
|26
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Proud American
|16
|Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual...
|May 13
|Mjazz
|1
|Syrian Strike
|May 13
|dave
|23
|Psychonauts in 412? (Sep '13)
|May 13
|Bill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC