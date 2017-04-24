Girls Write Pittsburgh is helping local kids explore their creativity and themselves
Thirteen-year-old Maddie Nolan read the poem she had written in class that day - an "ode to an ode" as she called it - a swirling vocal exercise that brought to mind a poetry slam, with its internal rhymes and alliteration reminiscent of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton lyrics, of which Maddie is a huge fan. She read it at the weekly meeting of Girls Write Pittsburgh, a program designed to empower at-risk teenage girls through writing and self-expression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh City Paper.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|2 hr
|x dem
|64
|In need
|14 hr
|testing
|13
|trump faces his 100 days of resistance
|Sun
|Obama SUX
|2
|Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of h...
|Sat
|hobo jim
|5
|Looking to get numb
|Sat
|go ya covered
|5
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Apr 27
|Clayton Bigsby
|7
|Swingers (Oct '16)
|Apr 27
|Annie Pazooda
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC