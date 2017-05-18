Girl killed in crash involving reversed vehicle on parkway
A 2-year-old girl has died in a crash on Interstate 279 near Pittsburgh that involved one of two vehicles driving in reverse. State police say the crash happened about 1 a.m. Thursday near the Perrysville Avenue ramp in the northbound lanes of the highway known locally as the Parkway North.
