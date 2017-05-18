Girl killed in crash involving revers...

Girl killed in crash involving reversed vehicle on parkway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

A 2-year-old girl has died in a crash on Interstate 279 near Pittsburgh that involved one of two vehicles driving in reverse. State police say the crash happened about 1 a.m. Thursday near the Perrysville Avenue ramp in the northbound lanes of the highway known locally as the Parkway North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greatest Speech Ever 2 hr @Kelly 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... Thu Overtaxed 2
I cure my low back pain! Wed webb 1
Peduto (Nov '16) Wed Cal Amari 10
Looking to get numb May 15 Got ya covered 26
Black people (Oct '16) May 15 Proud American 16
Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual... May 13 Mjazz 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC