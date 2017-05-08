Girl, 11, revived with Narcan after suspected overdose
An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital last week after a suspected heroin overdose, a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said. Police and paramedics were called just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to Palm Beach Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian Strike
|2 hr
|joe
|19
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|T Swizzle
|262
|Black people (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Clayton Bigsby
|15
|verizon FiOS sucks!!!!!! (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Dick
|2
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|go ya covered
|25
|Karin McGraw - Pittsburgh VA Medical Center Dir...
|Sun
|Overtaxed
|2
|AJ Richardson, Peduto, Fettermen Party
|May 6
|One
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC