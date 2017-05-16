Free Tours of Clayton Mansion at The Frick on Thursday for #ArtMuseumDay
The Frick compound takes up an entire city block between Penn Ave and Reynolds Street in Point Breeze. The large house on Penn Ave is know as Clayton and was lived in by members of the Frick Family until 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I heart PGH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|Got ya covered
|26
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Proud American
|16
|Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual...
|May 13
|Mjazz
|1
|Syrian Strike
|May 13
|dave
|23
|Psychonauts in 412? (Sep '13)
|May 13
|Bill
|3
|Crews remove protesters' campsite near Pittsbur...
|May 12
|HOBO TIM
|6
|Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11)
|May 10
|Bottom feeder
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC