Former coal miners meet in South Fayette to discuss retraining efforts

Kate Drozynski/For the Observer-Reporter A photo of former miner Marvin Laucher is shown during a discussion in South Fayette about how tech companies are working to retrain people who once worked in the coal industry. Rusty Justice stood before the audience in South Fayette High School's auditorium last week and proudly proclaimed to be an “indigenous hillbilly.” For Justice and his team at BitSource, a software and web development company in Pikeville, Ky., “hillbilly” is synonymous with ingenuity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.