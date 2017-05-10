Fiddlesticks Family Concert Series 2017-18 Season Celebrates Fiddlesticks' 25th Anniversary

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Fiddlesticks, the orchestra's feline ambassador to children, have a big milestone to celebrate in the 2017-2018 season - the 25th anniversary of the Fiddlesticks Concert Series! Throughout the season, Fiddlesticks and friends will share some of Fidd's favorite things with audiences during the upcoming season, such as dressing up and pretending, animals and enjoying nature with family and friends. Fiddlesticks concerts are designed to have a relaxed, welcoming and interactive environment that is perfect for families with children ages three to eight to enjoy together.

