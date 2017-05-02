East Liberty History & Upcoming Lectu...

East Liberty History & Upcoming Lectures on George Washington & Frederick Scheibler, Jr.

The East Liberty Valley Historic Society is a nonprofit that exists to document and share the history of the East Liberty neighborhood and surrounding areas. East Liberty is a particularly interesting area of Pittsburgh when it comes to development as it has many buildings from the time East Liberty became a fashionable suburb for some of Pittsburgh's wealthiest families who were looking to escape the congestion of Downtown Pittsburgh in the 1850s.

