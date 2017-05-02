East Liberty History & Upcoming Lectures on George Washington & Frederick Scheibler, Jr.
The East Liberty Valley Historic Society is a nonprofit that exists to document and share the history of the East Liberty neighborhood and surrounding areas. East Liberty is a particularly interesting area of Pittsburgh when it comes to development as it has many buildings from the time East Liberty became a fashionable suburb for some of Pittsburgh's wealthiest families who were looking to escape the congestion of Downtown Pittsburgh in the 1850s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I heart PGH.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black people (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Library of Knowledge
|8
|Moron of the year
|5 hr
|Squinch face inbred
|1
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|5 hr
|MarkJ-
|73
|Peduto
|9 hr
|Walt
|1
|DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth
|21 hr
|big tony
|3
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|Jthm
|19
|In need
|Sun
|testing
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC