David Onorato tries to keep parking authority ahead of the curve

For David Onorato, the most memorable time in his 12 years as head of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority came in 2012 when the authority began replacing the city's deteriorating, single-space parking meters with multi-space, pay-by-license-plate meters - earning Pittsburgh the distinction of becoming the first city in the country to roll out the technology on a wide scale. "It was state of the art," said Mr. Onorato, a North Side native, Brookline resident and brother of former county executive Dan Onorato.

