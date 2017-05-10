DA not ruling out criminal charges in light of South Side arrest video
The Allegheny County district attorney said he isn't ruling out criminal charges against a Pittsburgh police officer in light of an arrest video that surfaced over the weekend. District Attorney Steven Zappala said he is questioning police use of force after reviewing video of Sunday's clash on the South Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
