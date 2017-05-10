DA not ruling out criminal charges in...

DA not ruling out criminal charges in light of South Side arrest video

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WPXI

The Allegheny County district attorney said he isn't ruling out criminal charges against a Pittsburgh police officer in light of an arrest video that surfaced over the weekend. District Attorney Steven Zappala said he is questioning police use of force after reviewing video of Sunday's clash on the South Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crews remove protesters' campsite near Pittsbur... 52 min strange 5
Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11) Wed Bottom feeder 34
Syrian Strike May 9 joe 19
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) May 9 T Swizzle 262
Black people (Oct '16) May 8 Clayton Bigsby 15
verizon FiOS sucks!!!!!! (Jun '10) May 8 Dick 2
Looking to get numb May 8 go ya covered 25
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC