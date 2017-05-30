Customer Service Update

Thursday May 25

Lawmakers from the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives joined with CWA members and local leaders for a press conference to highlight new state legislation that would stand up against the offshoring of call center jobs from Ohio. Introduced in both houses of the state legislature, Senate Bill 156 would help revitalize the Ohio call center and customer service industry.

