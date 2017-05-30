Customer Service Update
Lawmakers from the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives joined with CWA members and local leaders for a press conference to highlight new state legislation that would stand up against the offshoring of call center jobs from Ohio. Introduced in both houses of the state legislature, Senate Bill 156 would help revitalize the Ohio call center and customer service industry.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peduto (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|F Yinz
|16
|Trump Claps Back At Peduto
|15 hr
|A Black Man
|1
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|Wed
|ThomasA
|7
|Barack Obama Liberal Reject
|May 28
|Michelle-s Penis
|2
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|May 27
|ned smith
|267
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|May 24
|Anonymous
|43
|Black people (Oct '16)
|May 24
|Jammer
|22
