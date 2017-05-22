Cops save child from SUV teetering on...

Cops save child from SUV teetering on hill after dad ODs

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Police rescue young girl from an SUV teetering on a steep hill after her father overdosed on heroin behind the wheel Police in Pittsburgh have rescued a child from the backseat of an SUV perched over a steep hillside after the girl's father overdosed on heroin behind the wheel. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle off Nobles Lane on Monday afternoon.

