Cops save child from SUV teetering on hill after dad ODs
Police rescue young girl from an SUV teetering on a steep hill after her father overdosed on heroin behind the wheel Police in Pittsburgh have rescued a child from the backseat of an SUV perched over a steep hillside after the girl's father overdosed on heroin behind the wheel. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle off Nobles Lane on Monday afternoon.
