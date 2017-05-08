Commonwealth Court candidate: a Bob C...

Commonwealth Court candidate: a Bob Ceisler was my mentora

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: O-R Online

When Commonwealth Court candidate Ellen Ceisler's name appears on the ballot in the May 16 Democratic primary, voters will see “Philadelphia County” under her name in a race where two people will be nominated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 4 hr T Swizzle 262
Syrian Strike 7 hr Sad situation 18
Black people (Oct '16) 8 hr Clayton Bigsby 15
verizon FiOS sucks!!!!!! (Jun '10) 20 hr Dick 2
Looking to get numb Mon go ya covered 25
Karin McGraw - Pittsburgh VA Medical Center Dir... Sun Overtaxed 2
AJ Richardson, Peduto, Fettermen Party May 6 One 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC