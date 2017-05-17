Church-turned-nightclub makes comeback as worship site
A brick structure on Penn Avenue in the Strip District, most recently known as the Altar Bar, is about to undergo an unusual reversal of fortunes. Built as a Catholic church that served an ethnic Slovak congregation for much of the 20th century, the building had a 15-year run as a nightclub and a concert venue.
