Church-turned-nightclub makes comebac...

Church-turned-nightclub makes comeback as worship site

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A brick structure on Penn Avenue in the Strip District, most recently known as the Altar Bar, is about to undergo an unusual reversal of fortunes. Built as a Catholic church that served an ethnic Slovak congregation for much of the 20th century, the building had a 15-year run as a nightclub and a concert venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... 58 min Tax Increases 1
I cure my low back pain! 19 hr webb 1
Peduto (Nov '16) 22 hr Cal Amari 10
Looking to get numb Mon Got ya covered 26
Black people (Oct '16) Mon Proud American 16
Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual... May 13 Mjazz 1
Syrian Strike May 13 dave 23
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC