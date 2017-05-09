Carmell Therapeutics to move into new...

Carmell Therapeutics to move into new manufacturing facility

Carmell Therapeutics, a Pittsburgh-based life sciences firm that spun out of Carnegie Mellon University, is moving its headquarters and manufacturing to the South Side.

