Brian O'Neill: A North Side listening room is starting to make some noise

A Californian named Scott Weaver spent 35 years building a 9-foot-tall, 7-foot-wide model of San Francisco made of 100,000 toothpicks, complete with ramps that allow ping-pong balls to roll through the city. So, looking on the bright side, Pittsburgh has spent only two-thirds that much time futzing around with an 11,340-square-foot former porno theater on the North Side.

