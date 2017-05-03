Brashear students seek help to combat...

Brashear students seek help to combat suicide, depression among Bhutanese refugees

Read more: Post-gazette.com

One former Brashear High School student who was part of the area's Bhutanese refugee community committed suicide in August, and less than six months later, another tried to do the same. Within days of that attempt, about a dozen Bhutanese students at the Beechview high school made an unprecedented appeal to school leaders, asking for help in coping with the reality that across the country, many in their community suffer from depression and higher-than-average suicide rates.

