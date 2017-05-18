Amid opioid epidemic, paramedics feel the weight of tragedy

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MAY 20 - In this May 5, 2017 photo, Thomas Alexander reacts after he found a guest dead inside his home from a heroin overdose in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Pittsburgh paramedics with Medic 8 supposed the girl was choking on her food as they raced to the address in Beechview. But paramedics with Medic 2 got to the home first and sent out an update over the air: The girl showed telltale signs of heroin use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.