Allegheny County voter turnout for primary races among lowest in a decade
Fewer than 1 in 5 Allegheny County voters cast a ballot Tuesday, the second-lightest primary election turnout in the county in at least a decade, unofficial returns showed Wednesday. Campaign observers cast a variety of blame for the 17.2 percent showing, which probably stems from political fatigue, a shortage of high-profile races and a Pittsburgh mayoral contest that appeared uncompetitive, they said.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I cure my low back pain!
|12 hr
|webb
|1
|Peduto (Nov '16)
|14 hr
|Cal Amari
|10
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|Got ya covered
|26
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Proud American
|16
|Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual...
|May 13
|Mjazz
|1
|Syrian Strike
|May 13
|dave
|23
|Psychonauts in 412? (Sep '13)
|May 13
|Bill
|3
