Allegheny County voter turnout for primary races among lowest in a decade

1 hr ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fewer than 1 in 5 Allegheny County voters cast a ballot Tuesday, the second-lightest primary election turnout in the county in at least a decade, unofficial returns showed Wednesday. Campaign observers cast a variety of blame for the 17.2 percent showing, which probably stems from political fatigue, a shortage of high-profile races and a Pittsburgh mayoral contest that appeared uncompetitive, they said.

