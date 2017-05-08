3 plead to 3rd-degree murder in drug deal slaying case
Three people have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the kidnapping and slaying of a Pittsburgh man last year that authorities said stemmed from a drug deal gone bad. Twenty-two-year-old Mitchell Coles, 21-year-old Johnnie Raines and 25-year-old Erica Harris also all pleaded guilty Monday in Allegheny County to kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of 21-year-old Saevon Scott-Ponder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian Strike
|2 hr
|joe
|19
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|T Swizzle
|262
|Black people (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Clayton Bigsby
|15
|verizon FiOS sucks!!!!!! (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Dick
|2
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|go ya covered
|25
|Karin McGraw - Pittsburgh VA Medical Center Dir...
|Sun
|Overtaxed
|2
|AJ Richardson, Peduto, Fettermen Party
|May 6
|One
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC