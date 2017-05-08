3 plead to 3rd-degree murder in drug deal slaying case

Three people have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the kidnapping and slaying of a Pittsburgh man last year that authorities said stemmed from a drug deal gone bad. Twenty-two-year-old Mitchell Coles, 21-year-old Johnnie Raines and 25-year-old Erica Harris also all pleaded guilty Monday in Allegheny County to kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of 21-year-old Saevon Scott-Ponder.

