What beer should you drink with goat cheese or lava cake? Hop Farm offers pairing lessons
Hop Farm Brewing opened in 2013 with a few beers and simple snacks. Now the Pittsburgh brewpub has a weekly pairing menu and hosts five-course dinners.
