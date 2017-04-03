Washington would be biggest loser in CDBG cut
Washington firefighter Steve Ference works between calls at the Wheeling Street station on April 3 to wash one of the city's trucks that was purchased with federal block grant funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian Strike
|2 hr
|LoPro
|11
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Bootie Bandit
|16
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|18 hr
|T Swizzle
|260
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Sfinx
|57
|Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court
|Fri
|frankly speaking
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Buns
|124
|Thousands of city residents left out of water l...
|Apr 5
|liberals smell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC