Vintage photos of Fort Pitt Tunnel co...

Vintage photos of Fort Pitt Tunnel construction, which broke ground in 1957

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Sixty years ago, ground broke on the Fort Pitt Tunnel, which carves through Mount Washington to offer drivers a breathtaking skyline view when entering downtown Pittsburgh. As more citizens began owning vehicles after World War II, the city adapted with a variety of road improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) Sat ThomasA 155
Looking for bbw to sit on me Apr 14 300 pound Big Girl 7
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Apr 13 Lester Pitmontaco... 3
Liberty Bridge Apr 13 Drooling Dave 3
News SOS for BRT Apr 12 the truth 1
Syrian Strike Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 15
Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13) Apr 8 Bootie Bandit 16
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC