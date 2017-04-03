Two women say the teachers who sexually abused them were allowed to continue teaching
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian Strike
|2 hr
|Joke of The Day
|8
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|T Swizzle
|260
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Imyours64
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Sfinx
|57
|Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court
|Fri
|frankly speaking
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Buns
|124
|Thousands of city residents left out of water l...
|Wed
|liberals smell
|1
