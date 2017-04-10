Two plead guilty to assaulting police during at Pittsburgh anti-Trump protest
Two men arrested for attacking police officers as part of an anti-Trump protest last year in Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault and resisting arrest. Kennon Hooper, 32, of West Oakland, and Maxwell Yearick, 30, of Perry South, were ordered to serve three to 12 months in jail, one year of probation and perform 100 hours of community service by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberty Bridge
|1 hr
|Overtaxed
|1
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|1 hr
|Overtaxed
|2
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Overtaxed
|152
|Syrian Strike
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|15
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Bootie Bandit
|16
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Apr 8
|T Swizzle
|260
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Apr 7
|Sfinx
|57
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC