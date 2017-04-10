Two plead guilty to assaulting police...

Two plead guilty to assaulting police during at Pittsburgh anti-Trump protest

Two men arrested for attacking police officers as part of an anti-Trump protest last year in Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault and resisting arrest. Kennon Hooper, 32, of West Oakland, and Maxwell Yearick, 30, of Perry South, were ordered to serve three to 12 months in jail, one year of probation and perform 100 hours of community service by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani.

