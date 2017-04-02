Trump budget puts services to manufacturers on chopping block
Aero Tech Designs, a young but growing manufacturer of athletic wear for bicyclists, wanted to adopt more efficient techniques to grow into a new facility on the North Shore. Bollman Hat Co., a hat maker based in Adamstown, Pa., needed to see that the remarkable decision to haul equipment back from China - and bring jobs once again to Pennsylvania - made business sense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|T Swizzle
|256
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|18 hr
|Mr Strickland
|42
|John G. Conomikes stepped down...
|Sun
|mark_2020
|1
|Teacher strike
|Sun
|Pork
|12
|women selling pantyhose
|Sun
|Yes Yes Yes
|4
|Marchers call on city to buy Penn Plaza Apartme...
|Sun
|Fake Poser Liberals
|1
|Russian Hacking
|Apr 1
|LoPro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC