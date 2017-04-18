The Gotobeds prep rarities comp, playing NYC this weekend
While Pittsburgh smartasses The Gotobeds work on their next album , they'll release a 12" via Comedy Minus One later this year that collects their original demo tape, out of print singles, plus a cover of "Flowers Avenue" by fellow Pittsburgh indie rocker Karl Hendricks who we lost to cancer earlier this year. Meanwhile The Gotobeds will be in NYC this weekend to play Sunnyvale on Saturday with Shop Talk , and THICK .
