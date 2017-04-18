Star Insurance Company v. Reginella C...

Star Insurance Company v. Reginella Construction Company LTD...

STAR INSURANCE COMPANY, Appellant v. REGINELLA CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.; REGINELLA CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC., individually and trading and doing business as Reginella Construction Company; JOSEPH A. REGINELLA; DONNA M. REGINELLA Plaintiff Star Insurance Company appeals from the order entered by the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania granting the motion to dismiss filed by Defendants Reginella Construction Company LTD, Reginella Construction Company, Inc., Joseph Reginella, and Donna Reginella.

