Renovations Continue at the August Wilson House; Second Annual Birthday Block Party Announced
In its second year, the August Wilson Birthday Block Party promises to become a tradition, uniting Pittsburghers and visitors in a happy event in honor of the great playwright. On Sat., April 29, Noon-5 pm, the party will take over several blocks extending eastward from the August Wilson House at 1727 Bedford Ave. The free event is for all ages.
