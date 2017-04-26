Renovations Continue at the August Wi...

Renovations Continue at the August Wilson House; Second Annual Birthday Block Party Announced

In its second year, the August Wilson Birthday Block Party promises to become a tradition, uniting Pittsburghers and visitors in a happy event in honor of the great playwright. On Sat., April 29, Noon-5 pm, the party will take over several blocks extending eastward from the August Wilson House at 1727 Bedford Ave. The free event is for all ages.

