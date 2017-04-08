Relative: Family expected to recover ...

Relative: Family expected to recover after Liberty Bridge wreck

The young family badly hurt in a Liberty Bridge crash this week is recuperating under intensive care, buoyed by a deluge of support, a relative said Friday. Brandon and Maureen White Ciampaglia of Brookline were driving home with their infant son, Liam, when the three-car wreck happened Tuesday afternoon.

