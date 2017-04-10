Recycle those cycles during Peters Townshipa s Cleanup Day
One winter day, Bill Shader was cycling along Sugar Run Road in Nottingham Township when he noticed someone had put four bikes by the street for the trash collector. He promptly returned to his Peters Township home, got in his van and picked up the would-be refuse for recreational reuse.
