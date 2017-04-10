Recycle those cycles during Peters To...

Recycle those cycles during Peters Townshipa s Cleanup Day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Almanac

One winter day, Bill Shader was cycling along Sugar Run Road in Nottingham Township when he noticed someone had put four bikes by the street for the trash collector. He promptly returned to his Peters Township home, got in his van and picked up the would-be refuse for recreational reuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bbw to sit on me Fri 300 pound Big Girl 7
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Thu Lester Pitmontaco... 3
Liberty Bridge Apr 13 Drooling Dave 3
News SOS for BRT Apr 12 the truth 1
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) Apr 11 pgh 154
Syrian Strike Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 15
Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13) Apr 8 Bootie Bandit 16
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC