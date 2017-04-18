Recycle those cycles during Peters To...

Recycle those cycles during Peters Townshipa s Cleanup Day

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: O-R Online

One winter day, Bill Shader was cycling along Sugar Run Road in Nottingham Township when he noticed someone had put four bikes by the street for the trash collector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bbw to sit on me 4 hr Jimmy Franks 8
"Mayor" Bill Peduto 4 hr Jimmy Franks 4
Black people 23 hr Straight outta Co... 3
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Tue Who Put The Poo Poo 2
Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c... Tue Bon bon hq 1
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) Apr 15 ThomasA 155
Liberty Bridge Apr 13 Drooling Dave 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC