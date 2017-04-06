Random Acts of Kindness: Fond memories made even sweeter
Several months after my husband died, I ventured over to Calabria's in Castle Shannon, our favorite restaurant, for dinner. Seated at my small table, memories came flooding back of all the happy times we dined together there and the party we held celebrating our 60th anniversary.
