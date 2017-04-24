Primanti Bros. closer to opening restaurant in Lancaster County
It has been a bit of a wait, considering Primanti Bros. announced last August it would be opening a restaurant in Lancaster County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump faces his 100 days of resistance
|4 hr
|Obama SUX
|2
|Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of h...
|16 hr
|hobo jim
|5
|In need
|20 hr
|go ya covered
|12
|Looking to get numb
|20 hr
|go ya covered
|5
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|23 hr
|team trump
|62
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Apr 27
|Clayton Bigsby
|7
|Swingers (Oct '16)
|Apr 27
|Annie Pazooda
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC