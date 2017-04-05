Police: Suspect dead after woman, child abducted in Homewood
A McKeesport man abducted a woman and her baby in Homewood early today and then killed himself in his car in Swissvale as officers tried to negotiate with him, police said. Coleman McDonough, superintendent of Allegheny County police, said dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:10 a.m. indicating a child had been kidnapped from a home on El Court in Homewood.
