Police: Suspect dead after woman, chi...

Police: Suspect dead after woman, child abducted in Homewood

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

A McKeesport man abducted a woman and her baby in Homewood early today and then killed himself in his car in Swissvale as officers tried to negotiate with him, police said. Coleman McDonough, superintendent of Allegheny County police, said dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:10 a.m. indicating a child had been kidnapped from a home on El Court in Homewood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... 5 hr liberals smell 1
Russian Hacking 9 hr Grimp 7
John G. Conomikes stepped down... 9 hr He Man 3
Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime 19 hr Tripping Wilma 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 20 hr T Swizzle 258
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? Apr 3 Mr Strickland 42
Teacher strike Apr 2 Pork 12
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC