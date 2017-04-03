Police Beat April 6

Police Beat April 6

Drug, disorderly charges: Spencer Dean Haynes, 25, of Buffalo, Wyo., was charged this week by California police with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and disorderly conduct stemming from a March 28 traffic stop on Third Street.

