Planners to hold meetings in Oakland today on Pittsburgh's Bus Rapid Transit system
The public will have its chance to learn about the proposed Bus Rapid Transit system between Oakland and Downtown Pittsburgh during two sessions Wednesday at the University of Pittsburgh's Alumni Hall. Planners for Pittsburgh and the Port Authority have proposed a system of electric-powered vehicles that would run on exclusive lanes and cut travel time in half between Oakland and Downtown.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|John G. Conomikes stepped down...
|13 hr
|Al Leap
|2
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|21 hr
|T Swizzle
|256
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Mon
|Mr Strickland
|42
|Teacher strike
|Sun
|Pork
|12
|women selling pantyhose
|Apr 2
|Yes Yes Yes
|4
|Marchers call on city to buy Penn Plaza Apartme...
|Apr 2
|Fake Poser Liberals
|1
