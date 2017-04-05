Planners to hold meetings in Oakland ...

Planners to hold meetings in Oakland today on Pittsburgh's Bus Rapid Transit system

Read more: Post-gazette.com

The public will have its chance to learn about the proposed Bus Rapid Transit system between Oakland and Downtown Pittsburgh during two sessions Wednesday at the University of Pittsburgh's Alumni Hall. Planners for Pittsburgh and the Port Authority have proposed a system of electric-powered vehicles that would run on exclusive lanes and cut travel time in half between Oakland and Downtown.

