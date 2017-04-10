Pittsburgh's horseback police patrols...

Pittsburgh's horseback police patrols could return by summer

In a discussion with City Council, Mr. Hissrich said tentative plans call for six horses that could be used for patrols on a daily basis in areas as disparate as Market Square, along Liberty Avenue and in Northview Heights. He said four mounted police could be on patrol each day.

