Pittsburgh's horseback police patrols could return by summer
In a discussion with City Council, Mr. Hissrich said tentative plans call for six horses that could be used for patrols on a daily basis in areas as disparate as Market Square, along Liberty Avenue and in Northview Heights. He said four mounted police could be on patrol each day.
