Pittsburgh Woman Charged with Bilking Seniors Out of $295,000 in Jamaican Lottery Scam
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of a Pittsburgh woman on charges that she played a key role in bilking senior victims throughout the country out of $295,000 in a Jamaican Lottery Scam. The victims thought they were paying taxes on their winnings in the lottery; instead, their money was being routed to scam artists in Jamaica, Shapiro stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Hacking
|25 min
|Grimp
|7
|John G. Conomikes stepped down...
|28 min
|He Man
|3
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|9 hr
|Tripping Wilma
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|T Swizzle
|258
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Mon
|Mr Strickland
|42
|Teacher strike
|Sun
|Pork
|12
|women selling pantyhose
|Apr 2
|Yes Yes Yes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC