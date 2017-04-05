Pittsburgh Woman Charged with Bilking...

Pittsburgh Woman Charged with Bilking Seniors Out of $295,000 in Jamaican Lottery Scam

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of a Pittsburgh woman on charges that she played a key role in bilking senior victims throughout the country out of $295,000 in a Jamaican Lottery Scam. The victims thought they were paying taxes on their winnings in the lottery; instead, their money was being routed to scam artists in Jamaica, Shapiro stated.

