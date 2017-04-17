Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Announces 2017 Summer With The Symphony Series
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's Summer with the Symphony returns for its third season in June, offering a diverse selection of concerts - from classics to hip-hop and everything in between. There are so many ways to add the perfect musical spark to summer in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Symphony returns for another free concert at the 58th Annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival at Point State Park in downtown, Pittsburgh.
