Pittsburgh Opera presents the world premiere

Pittsburgh Opera's 2016-'17 season concludes with the first world premiere in its illustrious 78-year history. Opera lovers, baseball fans, and Pittsburghers of all stripes will be dazzled by Daniel Sonenberg's “The Summer King - the Josh Gibson Story,” at the Benedum Center April 29–May 7. Gibson went from the sandlots of Pittsburgh's North Side to the pinnacle of greatness on the baseball diamond in the Negro Leagues, before ultimately being enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. The opera begins with a father and son debating about great baseball players.

