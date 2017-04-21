Pitt approves $27 million in renovati...

Pitt approves $27 million in renovations to five facilities

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The school's properties and facilities committee approved the renovations to the Cathedral of Learning, Chevron Science Center, and Posvar, Scaife and Victoria halls. A timetable for when the projects will begin was not immediately available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Investigate Fatal Shooting (Mar '07) 3 hr Moo 21
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) 16 hr pgh 157
Black people Thu Getajob 5
Looking for bbw to sit on me Wed Jimmy Franks 8
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Wed Jimmy Franks 4
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Apr 18 Who Put The Poo Poo 2
Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c... Apr 18 Bon bon hq 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC