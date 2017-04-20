PICT Presents Pittsburgh Premiere of SIVE
On May 4th, PICT Classic Theatre will conclude its 2016-2017 Season at Union Project with John B. Keane 's tragic romance, SIVE. SIVE tells the folk culture story of star crossed lovers, set against the backdrop of the 1950's in County Kerry, Ireland, where the rolling hills and thatch-roofed cottages illustrate both the simplicity and difficulty of everyday life.
