People on the move: 4/10/2017

Brunner, Blackstone & Associates PC hired Stan Kleja , tax associate, department of taxation and Christopher DiRicco , sales tax associate, sales and use tax area. The Allegheny Regional Asset District elected new officers for 2017, as well as reorganized its working committees: Chair: Daniel J. Griffin ; vice-chair: Dusty Elias Kirk ; secretary/treasurer: Sylvia Fields; allocations committee: Ms.

