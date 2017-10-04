People on the move: 4/10/2017
Brunner, Blackstone & Associates PC hired Stan Kleja , tax associate, department of taxation and Christopher DiRicco , sales tax associate, sales and use tax area. The Allegheny Regional Asset District elected new officers for 2017, as well as reorganized its working committees: Chair: Daniel J. Griffin ; vice-chair: Dusty Elias Kirk ; secretary/treasurer: Sylvia Fields; allocations committee: Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian Strike
|7 hr
|Obama SUX
|14
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|Section8sux
|148
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|21 hr
|RACHEL MADDOW
|1
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Bootie Bandit
|16
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Sat
|T Swizzle
|260
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Apr 7
|Sfinx
|57
|Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court
|Apr 7
|frankly speaking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC