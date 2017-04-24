Past & Present- Civil War Times October 2013
No other Civil War armament was as formidable as Rodman cannons. Named for their inventor, Thomas Jackson Rodman, the distinctively streamlined cannons were cast in a way that made them much less vulnerable to accidental explosions.
