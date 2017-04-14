Panel debates usage of police body ca...

Panel debates usage of police body cameras in Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

About 20 people gathered in Lawrenceville on Thursday evening to discuss how footage from police body cameras ought to be disseminated. Legislation pending in the state Senate would make the video available only if either law enforcement or prosecutors agree it should be released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberty Bridge 11 hr Drooling Dave 3
Looking for bbw to sit on me 14 hr Great 6
News SOS for BRT Wed the truth 1
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) Tue pgh 154
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Apr 11 Overtaxed 2
Syrian Strike Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 15
Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13) Apr 8 Bootie Bandit 16
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,434 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC