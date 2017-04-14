Panel debates usage of police body cameras in Pennsylvania
About 20 people gathered in Lawrenceville on Thursday evening to discuss how footage from police body cameras ought to be disseminated. Legislation pending in the state Senate would make the video available only if either law enforcement or prosecutors agree it should be released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberty Bridge
|11 hr
|Drooling Dave
|3
|Looking for bbw to sit on me
|14 hr
|Great
|6
|SOS for BRT
|Wed
|the truth
|1
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|Tue
|pgh
|154
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|Apr 11
|Overtaxed
|2
|Syrian Strike
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|15
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|Apr 8
|Bootie Bandit
|16
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC