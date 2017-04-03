PA: Nearly 100 Attend First Public Se...

PA: Nearly 100 Attend First Public Session for BRT Plans

April 05--The first session Wednesday of an open house on the proposed Bus Rapid Transit system between Downtown and Oakland drew about 100 people to the University of Pittsburgh's Alumni Hall. Transportation planners for Pittsburgh and the Port Authority outlined plans for the system, which could cost $200 million to $240 million depending on which options are chosen.

