Pa. Inspector General files welfare fraud charges against 77 people in February
HARRISBURG, Pa.-Pennsylvania's Office of the Inspector General announced Wednesday that welfare fraud charges were filed against 77 people across the state during the month of February. "February's cases range from a low of $69.52 in SNAP trafficking in Harrisburg to a high of $97,793.59 in combined SNAP, medical assistance and LIHEAP fraud by two individuals in Cameron County," Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer said.
