Ornate bridge railings send a message...

Ornate bridge railings send a message about Pittsburgh and the vital role of infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Infrastructure is big - the Greenfield Bridge spanning the Parkway East, the sprawling Pittsburgh International Airport, the maze of highways and roads that weave together southwestern Pennsylvania citizens, employers, amenities and services. But infrastructure can be small, too, and still have an impact on quality of life - that fuzzy term that tries to capture whether people actually want to settle in somewhere and spend stretches of their lives immersed in that community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In need 4 hr testing 13
trump faces his 100 days of resistance 17 hr Obama SUX 2
Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of h... Sat hobo jim 5
Looking to get numb Sat go ya covered 5
Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security... Sat team trump 62
Black people (Oct '16) Apr 27 Clayton Bigsby 7
Swingers (Oct '16) Apr 27 Annie Pazooda 9
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC